Civil, military leadership making collective efforts to improve Pakistan’s economy: PM

NEW YORK, Sep 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the civil and military leadership was making collective efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and diplomatic relations.

Talking to mediamen along with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, he said, “Allah Almighty was blessing the mutual consultations and efforts of the Pakistani leadership to make the country’s economy strong.”

He said Pakistan’s leadership was intensifying efforts to achieve peace in the region under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

“We will work together to promote peace in the region,” he added.

He said Pakistan and Lebanon were two brotherly countries and “we strongly support territorial integrity of Lebanon and its independence”.

He said Pakistan continued condemning all the atrocities against Lebanon, adding killing of innocent people was not acceptable.

The Lebanese Prime Minister commended the efforts being made by Pakistan to calm down situation in the region and find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

He appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan regarding Lebanon.

He said Lebanon could not isolate itself from the wider conflict in the region and “we are hopeful that Pakistani efforts will succeed in bringing down the tensions in the region and hopefully a diplomatic solution will be found”.

Talking about the situation in Straits of Hormuz and Bab al Mandab in Red Sea, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said brotherly and friendly countries were making efforts to de-escalate the situation.

To a question about his meeting with the President of Iran, he affirmed that he took the Iranian President into confidence about Pakistan’s efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

He said during the detailed meeting, he told the President of Iran that establishment of peace in the region was need of the hour.

“Iran is our brotherly neighbouring country and like before Pakistan’s civil and military leadership will continue collective efforts for peace,” he remarked.

He said the President of Iran appreciated efforts of Pakistan and said the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was fully acceptable to Iran, which was ready to work further on it.

Allah was blessing efforts of Pakistan for peace, he remarked.

To another question, he said terrorists coming from Afghanistan were perpetrating terrorist activities in Pakistan and were martyring innocent people and military and police officers and personnel.

“The incidents of terrorism are very condemnable and Pakistan is befittingly responding to this terrorism,” he said adding “We will not sit idle till the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.”