Civil Defence conducts fire safety training workshop at NLPD

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Civil Defence experts Sohail Ahmed and Shahbaz, under the Ministry of Interior, conducted a safety training workshop for employees and staff of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), focusing on fire prevention, safety measures and first aid.

During the training session, the participants were provided with essential information and practical training on effectively dealing with emergencies, preventing fires, adopting safety measures and protecting human lives.

The session, held at Dr Ishtiaq Hussain Qureshi Hall, featured presentations and a detailed briefing on different types of fires, appropriate fire extinguishing equipment and materials, their proper use, fire safety principles and precautionary measures.

The participants were informed about the importance of adopting appropriate and safe procedures according to the nature of a fire to control it effectively while preventing further damage.

The workshop also covered basic principles of providing first aid during emergencies, safely evacuating affected persons from buildings and assisting people in need. The participants were also briefed on the importance of emergency exits and designated assembly points, as well as safety measures to be followed during emergencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director of the National Language Promotion Department, Dr Rashid Hameed, said the safety of employees and staff was accorded special importance at the institution.

He said awareness of necessary safety measures and training to deal with emergencies was essential. He added that the timely and proper use of fire extinguishing equipment in case of a fire could play an important role in protecting human lives and government property, making such training sessions highly beneficial.

Deputy Director Mehboob Bugti, Kamran Mushtaq, Nisar Khan, Rehana Gul and other employees and staff of the department attended the training session.

Following the presentations and briefing, the Civil Defence experts provided practical training to the employees and staff in the department’s ground on firefighting techniques and safety measures. The participants also took part in practical exercises to learn how to respond promptly, effectively and safely during emergencies.

The training workshop aimed to raise awareness among NLPD employees and staff about emergency response, fire prevention, first aid and protection of human lives, besides enhancing their practical skills to deal with emergency situations.