Citizens praise Punjab government’s tech-driven fight against smog, pledge support

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Citizens Saturday praised the Punjab government’s technology-driven initiatives launched this year to combat smog, expressing strong commitment to collaborate closely with authorities in efforts to clean the environment and improve air quality.

Lahore citizens have welcomed the Punjab government’s latest anti-smog initiative, especially the deployment of smog guns in the city’s most polluted areas, a report with a state news-run channel said.

Abdullah Bilal expressed hope that this technology-driven effort will significantly improve air quality and create a healthier environment for families, urging continued government action and community cooperation.

Another citizen Muhammad Yasir also expressed his same appreciation for the government’s efforts, saying, “With this advanced technology, diseases caused by smog will be controlled and the atmosphere will become cleaner. Thanks to the Chief Minister and the government for taking such proactive steps to protect public health.”

Sajid Bashir, Project Director of the Anti-Smog Guns initiative, commented on the progress of the program, stating that the smog guns have been effectively operating in key areas throughout the year.

He highlighted that the technology sprays a fine mist that helps settle airborne particles, significantly reducing smog levels and improving air quality in urban hotspots.

He further emphasized the benefits observed so far, noting that the initiative has contributed to a noticeable decrease in pollution-related health issues among residents.

He further expressed confidence that with continued deployment and community support, the smog guns will play a crucial role in creating a cleaner and healthier environment across the province.

He added that the public is appreciating and actively supporting the initiative, which has been key to its

success.

Project Director expressed optimism that with continued collaboration between the government and citizens, the anti-smog guns will make a lasting impact in improving air quality across the region.