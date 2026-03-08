Citizens praise CM Punjab for bringing festive Ramazan decorations to major cities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Citizens hailed the Punjab Chief Minister’s initiative to illuminate cities during Ramazan, as extensive government-led decorations were carried out under the CM’s instructions, with electric lights, lanterns and star-shaped ornaments adorning major cities including Vehari and Shahkot, creating a vibrant atmosphere for citizens during holy month.

Speaking to PTV News, Chief Whip of the Punjab Assembly, Rana Muhammad Arshad, lauded the Chief Minister’s initiative, noting that the Ramazan decorations have brought remarkable splendor and joy to the

public. A resident of Shahkot expressed delight, emphasizing that seeing the city adorned for the first time has infused the community with a profound sense of festivity and warmth. A shopkeeper in the area added that the vibrant displays have boosted local commerce and created a lively atmosphere throughout the holy month.

Meanwhile, a citizen from Vehari remarked that the illuminated streets and thoughtful arrangements have strengthened communal spirit and instilled pride among residents. Another merchant highlighted that the festive decor has attracted greater foot traffic, fostering economic activity and enhancing the celebratory mood.

The Deputy Commissioner of Vehari personally inspected the decorated areas, ensuring cleanliness and proper arrangements and reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to maintaining both visual appeal and public order. Citizens praised the meticulous execution, noting that the combination of lighting and well-organized public spaces has enriched the overall Ramazan experience.Residents of Lahore also commended the government’s approach to harmonizing traditional motifs with contemporary festive aesthetics, adding brilliance to urban landscapes while honoring the sanctity of Ramazan. The initiative has been widely recognized as a benchmark for future cultural and religious celebrations across the province.