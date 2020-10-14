Citizens' cooperation necessary to stop corona spread: CM

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said citizens’ cooperation is utmost necessary to stop the spread of corona in the province.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that an increase in corona patients had been witnessed during the first two weeks of October.

He said the people should avoid visiting congested places besides following corona SOPs.

He said that 122 new corona cases had been surfaced during the last 24 hours in Punjab whereas six corona affectees had died during the last 24 hours.

He said that 96,972 patients had so far been recovered from the Covid-19 virus while the number of active cases in corona was 1772.

” As many as11072 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and overall 1,396,005 tests have so far been conducted whereas 2,270 patients have died due to the corona pandemic.”