CII chairman meets Iranian ambassador, expresses condolence over helicopter crash

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Mohammad Raghib Hussain Naimi on Thursday met with the Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam to express condolences over the martyrdom of President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi and other leaders in a helicopter accident.

Dr. Naimi described the deaths of Iranian President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, and others as a profound tragedy. He conveyed that during this sorrowful time, the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Iranian nation. “The late President Raisi’s efforts in highlighting the Palestine issue and enhancing Pakistan-Iran relations will always be remembered,” he added.

Dr. Naimi also wrote his expression of condolence in the guest book.

The Iranian ambassador expressed gratitude to CII Chairman Raghib and Secretary Dr. Ikram-ul-Haq for their visit to the embassy.