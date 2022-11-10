CII chairman lauds govt’s decision to run economy on Islamic lines

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Thursday lauded the government’s determination to run the country’s economy on the Islamic lines and in light of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC)’s verdict to avoid further delay in getting rid of this social evil.

Welcoming the government’s announcement that the National Bank of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan had decided to withdraw their appeal against the FSC’s decision on the abolition of the interest system from the Supreme Court, he said the CII had already offered to help in preparing a practical outline for the implementation of this decision.

He said the CII hoped that the government would use its influence on the private banks to withdraw their application as well.

He, while repeating the offer of cooperation, said as soon as the government would refer the case to the council, it would formulate a strategic plan for the implementation of Shariah, constitutional and legal measures with the help of relevant institutions.