CII chairman clarifies misinterpretation of presidential pardoning authority statement

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayyaz, on Tuesday clarified that his statement regarding the constitutional authority of the president to pardon was being presented out of context on some news channels, websites and in WhatsApp groups.

He categorically stated that the issue of presidential pardoning authority was clearly mentioned in Article 45 of the Constitution and was not on the agenda of the recent council’s meeting.

In response to a journalist’s question, Dr. Qibla referred to a previous recommendation made during the 188th council session on October 22, 2012 and subsequent council session 217 on January 7 to 8, 2020.

These discussions were held in light of the Ministry of Law and Justice’s inquiry into the proposed amendment bill by former Senator Siraj-ul-Haq regarding the presidential pardoning authority, he added.

Regarding the presidential authority to pardon, Dr. Qibla further said the council had previously stated, “The President of Pakistan does not have the authority to pardon Hudood and Qisas punishments according to the Quran and Sunnah, and granting such authority is against the Islamic Shariah. However, in cases where the rights of individuals are not involved, the President has complete discretion to pardon the punishment. Additionally, the President can either grant a full pardon or reduce the punishment according to his discretion.”