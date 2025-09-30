Chinese to celebrate National Day, Mid-Autumn Festival together

- Advertisement -

By Yawar Abbas

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):In a rare and symbolic convergence, China is preparing to celebrate both its 76th National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival on October 1, 2025, marking a unique occasion that blends patriotic fervor with age-old cultural tradition.

The overlap of these two major holidays has sparked nationwide festivities, record-breaking travel, and a surge in domestic consumption — as families gather not only to honor the nation’s founding but also to reunite under the full moon, a central motif of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

National Day commemorates the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. This year, it coincides exactly with the Mid-Autumn Festival, traditionally celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month. The last time the two fell on the same day was in 2001, making this year’s overlap a rare cultural moment.

“It’s a day to celebrate the strength of our country and the warmth of family at the same time,” said Ms. Zhang Wei, a Chinese citizen working in Pakistan. “The symbolism is powerful — unity, harmony, and pride all in one.”

Major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai are hosting large-scale events. Festivities and celebrations at various places will showcase both patriotic performances and traditional moon-themed songs and dances. Lantern displays, mooncake contests, and fireworks shows are expected to draw millions.

A high number of passenger trips will be made during the holiday period. Railways are running trains daily to accommodate the travel boom. Tourism hotspots — from the Great Wall to West Lake — are bracing for crowds.

“This is the busiest holiday season we’ve seen in years,” said Saleem Alias, a Pakistani tourist. “People are eager to reconnect — with both family and the spirit of the nation in China.”

Special edition patriotic mooncakes featuring national symbols and historical leaders have hit the shelves, merging culinary tradition with modern Chinese identity. Cultural centers and schools across the country are also hosting moon-viewing parties and poetry readings.

Meanwhile, Chinese embassies abroad, including in Pakistan, are holding receptions and cultural exhibitions to mark the occasion and to engage local communities and overseas Chinese alike.

Experts said the dual holiday presents not just a festive opportunity, but a subtle message about China’s vision of unity — linking the legacy of revolution with the timeless values of reunion, peace, and cultural pride.

“This year’s convergence is more than a calendar coincidence,” said Professor Laeq Khan, an expert on Chinese tradition and cultural historian. “It reflects a deeper continuity — where the past, present, and future of China meet under the same moon.”

He said on this night, many houses are illuminated with lanterns, and feasts and get-togethers are held on a grand scale. In Chinese tradition and literature, a full moon symbolises completeness and is associated with family reunion.