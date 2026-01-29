Chinese mining firm sees scope for deeper Pak–China cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):A Chinese mining engineering and equipment company has underscored the potential for deeper Pakistan–China cooperation in the minerals sector, as both countries seek to expand collaboration in resource development and industrial modernisation.

Speaking to Wealth Pakistan on the sidelines of the Pak–China Mineral Cooperation Forum held in Islamabad, Min Ziheng, Director Marketing Planning at Jiaozuo Creation Heavy Industry Co Ltd, said Pakistan’s untapped mineral wealth and growing demand for modern mining technologies provide a strong basis for long-term bilateral partnership.

He said cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese firms could help improve efficiency, safety and productivity in mining operations, particularly as Pakistan moves to develop its mineral sector as a driver of economic growth. “Pakistan has vast mineral resources, while Chinese companies have accumulated experience and technical capacity in mining engineering and equipment,” he said, adding that this combination creates opportunities for mutually beneficial projects.

Min noted that Chinese companies have maintained a presence in Pakistan for decades, reflecting the depth of economic ties between the two countries.

He said his firm has been engaged in Pakistan for over 20 years and operates through a local office in Karachi, contributing to industrial and energy-related projects during this period.

He said future cooperation could span a range of minerals, including copper, gold and coal, where modern engineering solutions are increasingly required to improve extraction and processing. He added that Chinese firms working in Pakistan often employ locally based teams, which helps strengthen technical collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Highlighting the broader context of bilateral relations, Min told Wealth Pakistan that mining cooperation aligns with Pakistan and China’s shared interest in industrial development and investment-led growth. “The Pakistani government recognises the importance of developing its mineral resources to support the economy, and this creates space for cooperation with experienced international partners,” he said.

He said Pakistan’s reserves of copper, iron, lead, zinc, aluminium and gemstones offer long-term investment prospects, and expressed optimism that sustained engagement between Pakistani and Chinese stakeholders could help unlock this potential while further strengthening economic ties between the two countries.