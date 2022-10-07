Chinese firm donates Rs.10 million for restoration of flood-affected areas in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): A Chinese Construction Firm, China State Construction Engineering Cooperation Limited, on Friday donated ten million rupees for the restoration of affected areas of Pakistan during the devastating floods and heavy rains.

In this regard, the Chinese company presented a cheque to the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (R) Muhammad Khurrum Agha at a donation ceremony held at National Highway Authority Auditorium, said a press release.

Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman NHA said China has always extended a helping hand to Pakistan at all times as a true friend. “Whenever needed China has always extended a helping hand to Pakistan and it may rightly be termed “A Friend in need”, he said.

He also commended the cooperation of China provided for rescue and relief operation undertaken for ease of the rains and floods affected people in Pakistan.

He recalled the Chinese support for restoration of road network during the disaster which paved the way to accelerate the pace of relief operation in various parts of the country.

Agha said, it was a source of pride for us that Chinese Companies engaged in construction and development process were performing exemplary services. He appreciated the long term support of China for sharing the agonies of the needy.

On the occasion, Minister-Counselor Xie Guoxiang and First Secretary Zhu Songsong of Chinese Embassy said, China Pakistan Friendship was based on sincere sentiments for the well-being of people of both friendly states.

They said, heavy rains and floods have badly damaged the infrastructure of Pakistan and China has extended all possible assistance to set all the affected sectors right. This little donation was also a part of backing benefits. China has always stood with Pakistan and these time tested ties would continue in the years to come.

The representatives of China State Construction Engineering Cooperation were also present on the occasion and the ceremony was rounded off with exchange of souvenirs and commemorative shields from both the sides.