28.2 C
Islamabad
Monday, May 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalChinese envoy calls on President Zardari; India-Pakistan situation discussed
National

Chinese envoy calls on President Zardari; India-Pakistan situation discussed

200
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP):Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari here.
In the meeting, they discussed matters of bilateral importance, with a particular focus on the ongoing situation between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.
President Zardari expressed concern over the recent irresponsible and  aggressive rhetoric by the Indian government, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.
The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, describing the relationship as one of “ironclad brothers” who have always supported each other in challenging times.
He thanked President Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, and emphasized that China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.
The president conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese government for its consistent support, which has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

EXCHANGE RATES

NBP Exchange Rates

Currency rates of NBP

Eminent (late), journalist Khalid Farooqi remembered at KFMFF in Brussels

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan