Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack targeting a Chinese company bus.

Expressing profound sorrow for the victims and extending heartfelt sympathy to the affected families, the embassy affirmed its commitment to working closely with Pakistani authorities to manage the aftermath of the tragic incident, said a news statement issued by the Chinese embassy in Islamabad.

The attack occurred around 1 pm local time on March 26th, targeting a bus transporting staff member to Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Regrettably, five Chinese citizens and one Pakistani citizen lost their lives in this senseless act of violence.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan have launched an emergency plan immediately, requesting the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack and severely punish the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan are taking all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan, and to ensure such incidents will not happen again.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan remind Chinese citizens, enterprises in Pakistan to pay close attention to the security situation, enhance security alerts, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions.