Chinese delegation visits NACTA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Deputy Director General, Ministry of Public Security (MPS) of Peoples’ Republic of China, Gao Fei along with a delegation on Wednesday visited National Counter Terrorism Authority’s (NACTA) Headquarters.

Muhammad Tahir Rai, National Coordinator, NACTA briefed the delegation on authority’s contribution to counter terrorism and extremism, said a press release.

Rai emphasized the significance of cooperation in sharing expertise in counter terrorism domain.

Gao Fei appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism.

Both sides expressed their resolve to work together to thwart designs of common enemies of Pakistan and China who want to disrupt China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It was also agreed that the NACTA and Chinese NCTLGO shall work together to unearth and defeat hostile agencies and terrorists.