Chinese delegation meets with Maritime Minister Junaid Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Director of Precise Development (HK) Limited, China, Ms. He He Amanda along with two members of the Chinese delegation held a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry here on Wednesday.

Two members of the Chinese delegation, is currently on a visit to Pakistan, said a press release. The meeting was also attended by CEO of Habib Rafiq Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd Zahid Nadeem and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Pakistan Intermodal Limited (PIL) Jawaid Siddiqui.

During the meeting, the progress of earlier discussions was reviewed, as the engagement served as a continuation of the previous meeting held in October 2025. The discussions highlighted the sustained commitment to strengthening cooperation in Pakistan’s maritime and logistics sectors, with particular emphasis on the development of the logistic hub, as well as enhancing port operations, shipping connectivity, regional trade facilitation, and integration under the broader China–Pakistan Economic Framework.

Ms. He He Amanda acknowledged and appreciated the Ministry’s ongoing initiatives in modernizing Pakistan’s ports, developing maritime infrastructure, and promoting the blue economy, recognizing the strategic significance of these efforts in supporting regional trade, economic growth, and sustainable development.

The discussions also explored opportunities for further collaboration in areas such as maritime logistics, port management, shipbuilding, training and capacity-building programs, as well as innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency in the maritime sector.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding to maintain close coordination, continue consultations on key projects, and implement practical measures to transform prior discussions into tangible outcomes.

Both reaffirmed their commitment in deepening Pakistan–China maritime cooperation, supporting sustainable port development, and promoting regional connectivity and trade integration through enhanced sea-based collaboration.