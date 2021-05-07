ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP):Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday hailed the successful hoisting of the first unit of Rotor of Karot Hydropower Station.

“Congratulations on the successful lifting of the 1st Rotor of Karot Hydropower Station, a CPEC energy project with 720MW capacity,” he said in his tweet.

He said upon completion, the project that is in final stages would provide more than 3.2 billion kWh of clean energy each year, promoting socio-economic development in Pakistan.

Total weight of rotor is about 700 tons, which is the heaviest hoisting component in the electromechanical equipment of the entire unit.

Karot hydropower project has total installed capacity of 720 MW which would be completed at a cost of $1.7 billion.