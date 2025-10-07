Chinese ambassador reaffirms Ironclad ties, shared vision with Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has reiterated the enduring strength of the Pakistan-China partnership, describing it as an “ironclad friendship” built on mutual trust, deepening cooperation, and a shared commitment to harmony and development.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the Chinese Embassy to celebrate the Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival under the theme “A shared beaming moon, all united hearts and hands, the ambassador emphasized that this relationship is not only strategic but also guided by a humanitarian vision—aimed at improving the lives of people in both nations through collaborative efforts in education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

The event was also attended by Pakistani children who underwent free heart surgeries from Chinese doctors, their parents, and representatives from the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology. The celebration reflected the warmth of the Pakistan-China relationship, rooted not only in diplomatic and economic collaboration but also in compassion and care for people.

The ambassador emphasized that the China-Pakistan relationship continues to grow stronger, guided by a common humanitarian vision and strategic alignment.

He said that the Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, falling together this year, created a unique occasion for celebration across China. He spoke about the symbolic importance of the moon, which represents unity, family, and harmony in Chinese culture, adding that such festivals strengthen human connection and mutual understanding.

He emphasized that free medical treatment has been provided to Pakistani children suffering from congenital heart diseases, with Chinese doctors ensuring proper care and full recovery. “This humanitarian initiative reflects our shared values of empathy and cooperation,” he said. “The friendship between Pakistan and China goes beyond economic ties—it is a bond of hearts, humanity, and shared progress.”

Referring to President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China, the ambassador said that key agreements were signed, showcasing the depth and practical nature of the bilateral partnership.

He described these agreements as a “testament to the enduring brotherhood between our two countries” and expressed confidence that both nations will continue to work together for a better and more prosperous future.

He noted that China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, prioritizes human development, education, and women’s empowerment. The ambassador shared that China has enacted several laws to promote education, employment, social welfare, and women empowerment adding that such initiatives are vital for building an inclusive and prosperous society.

He announced that an International Women’s Conference will soon be held in Beijing, opening new opportunities for collaboration and progress on women empowerment.

He mentioned that under the guidance of the leadership of both countries, joint projects are being completed in Balochistan, Lahore, and Sindh’s Thar region to promote education, health facilities and encourage women’s participation in social development.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan and China will continue to strengthen health cooperation, including joint initiatives to fight diseases and provide advanced treatment to children with heart ailments. “Such efforts reflect the practical side of our friendship—working hand in hand to improve lives,” he remarked.

The ambassador praised the First Lady of Pakistan, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari for her consistent and practical efforts toward public welfare and social well-being. He noted that Asifa Bhutto Zardari has been actively engaged in initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the underprivileged, reflecting her commitment to humanitarian causes and community development.

He prayed for the continued progress and prosperity of Pakistan and China, expressing hope that the friendship between the peoples of both countries would “shine like the full moon—bright, enduring, and full of warmth.”

During the event, parents of the children expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese government and Chines medical team for providing free and timely surgeries. They praised the professionalism and compassion of the Chinese doctors, saying their children were recovering well.

Vice President Pan Xiangbin of Fuwai Hospital, speaking via video link, said that “humanity always comes first,” and expressed honor in conducting heart surgeries for Pakistani children. He reaffirmed that Pakistan and China are “iron brothers” and pledged that China’s medical support and humanitarian cooperation will continue in the future.

He said China’s medical support to these children symbolizes the shared vision of humanity, kindness, and people to people cooperation that continues to strengthen the time-tested Pakistan-China friendship.