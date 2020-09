ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday paid a farewell visit to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

During the meeting, minister praised the Ambassador for further bolstering Pak-China ties, said a press release.

Chinese Ambassador expressed gratitude over Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) efforts in getting Gwadar Concession Agreement passed leading to economic activity in Gwadar.