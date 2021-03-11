LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP):Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Thursday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed promotion of Pakistan-China relations, on-going projects besides enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

It was agreed upon to enhance cooperation in sectors, including industry, agriculture and technical training.

The ambassador praised effective measures taken by the Punjab government led by Usman Buzdar against the COVID-19.

The chief minister thanked the Chinese government for extending cooperation during the COVID-19 and provision of vaccine to Pakistan.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar invited the Chinese companies to invest in special economic zones where attractive incentives and facilities would be provided.