Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong meets Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa
Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong meets Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa

APP Digital NewsThe Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday had a review of projects under the China Pakistan Economic Cooperation with Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

“Had a comprehensive review of the CPEC cooperation and discussed the way forward with Asim Saleem Bajwa,” the Chinese ambassador said in a tweet.

He said he was “Impressed by the work of the CPEC Authority led by him [Asim Saleem].”

ALSO READ  Foolproof security for CPEC projects is utmost priority: Ijaz Shah

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR