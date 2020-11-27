The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday had a review of projects under the China Pakistan Economic Cooperation with Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.
“Had a comprehensive review of the CPEC cooperation and discussed the way forward with Asim Saleem Bajwa,” the Chinese ambassador said in a tweet.
He said he was “Impressed by the work of the CPEC Authority led by him [Asim Saleem].”
