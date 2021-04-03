Chinese Ambassador calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Saturday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in his office here.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector, said a press release.

They were keen to best utilize blue economy concepts to further strengthening economic ties between both the countries under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella.

Matters related to make Gwadar port fully operational, were also discussed in detail.

Ambassador Rong thanked Minister Zaidi for receiving him.