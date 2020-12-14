ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HRD), Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

The meeting focused on Pakistani students, tourism and manpower, said a press release issued on Monday.

“China is concerned about Pakistani students” the ambassador said.

He said that due to the second wave of coronavirus, China has tightened its visa policy.

The students who are in the middle of their degree can continue their online classes.

Furthermore, for the Pakistani students in the final year, a proposal of only paper without practice is under consideration.

SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari assured his full cooperation from the ministry. “Ministry will provide the details of all 300 students to the Embassy of China”.

The SAPM apprised the Chinese ambassador of the construction of Buddha corridor.

He said that the corridor that is being built from Northern Swat to Punjab and Baluchistan will be an important and sacred corridor for the Chinese tourists.

He further inquired the Chinese ambassador of the possible avenues of China’s cooperation in the Buddha corridor in regards to attracting tourists from China and arrangement of travel conferences.

The ambassador pledged China’s full cooperation at the ministerial level on the Buddha Corridor.

“At the 70 years anniversary celebration day of Pak-China Bilateral relations, we will promote the Budha trail and encourage our people to pay visit to the holy sites” the ambassador said.

While talking about manpower export to China, the SAPM said that Pakistan has sent a record high workforce to China in 2019 as compared to the last ten years.

“For the first time, community welfare attachés are being sent to China to further enhance the welfare of the Pakistani community in China and to increase manpower demand”. Zulfi said

He further said that increasing manpower export to China has been one of the major agenda of discussion with the previous ambassador and he would like to continue discussion on it with the new ambassador.

The Chinese ambassador pledged to increase manpower from Pakistan in labor extensive industry.

He further apprised the SAPM of the signing of memorandum between China and Pakistan in the field of sports in coming weeks.