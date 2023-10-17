ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP

China’s leading daily presents to PM its newspaper copy

China's leading daily presents to PM its newspaper copy

BEIJING, Oct 17 (APP): China’s leading newspaper People’s Daily on Tuesday presented its copy to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar during his visit to Beijing.

Xu Wei from the Political Desk of People’s Daily presented the copy to the prime minister.

The prime minister in his post on social media platform X said, “Honored to be presented with a copy of People’s Daily, China by Xu Wei from Political desk of the newspaper.”

He termed it a “testament to the shared understanding and bonds between our nations.”

By Shumaila Andleeb

Shumaila Andleeb; Senior Reporter at Associated Press of Pakistan; covering the beats of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Office, and Special Assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services