China’s leading daily presents to PM its newspaper copy

BEIJING, Oct 17 (APP): China’s leading newspaper People’s Daily on Tuesday presented its copy to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar during his visit to Beijing.

Xu Wei from the Political Desk of People’s Daily presented the copy to the prime minister.

The prime minister in his post on social media platform X said, “Honored to be presented with a copy of People’s Daily, China by Xu Wei from Political desk of the newspaper.”

Honored to be presented with a copy of @PDChina by Mr. Xu Wei from Political desk of the newspaper. A testament to the shared understanding and bonds between our nations. 🇵🇰🇨🇳 #BRI10Years pic.twitter.com/E2GLN7la6Y — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 17, 2023

He termed it a “testament to the shared understanding and bonds between our nations.”