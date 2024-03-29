China’s Global Security Initiative ‘crucial in fight against terrorism’: Forum

BEIJING, March 29 (APP): Against the backdrop of recent terrorist attacks in Russia and Pakistan, diplomats and representatives from international and organizations are convening in South China’s Hainan to discuss the importance and potential impact of China-proposed Global Security Initiative (GSI) on global peace efforts.

Former special envoy for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Zafar Uddin Mahmood told the Global Times the GSI is of great importance in this context as it provides a fundamental path for achieving lasting security.

The initiative is dedicated to respecting and safeguarding the security of every country, rather than seeking dominance in international security affairs, let alone taking sides. This is the fundamental reason why the initiative is widely welcomed, Chen Xiaodong, China’s deputy foreign minister, said at the panel session during the Boao Forum for Asia.

The concept and the key points proposed in the GSI are very persuasive, conducive to handling conflicts between countries, and promoting trust and dialogue is a cornerstone, which enables us to establish trust in Asia, Sarybay Kairat, Secretary General of Conference on

Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, said in his speech.

On the recent terrorist attacks in Russia and Pakistan, Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), told the Global Times that he noted that those attacks resulted in significant casualties.

The SCO strongly condemns such terrorist acts, which prompted more agreements in the SCO to unite with the international community to resolutely combat the “three forces” of terrorism, separatism and extremism, Zhang said.

Zafar elaborated it by saying that “we cannot assume that our security guarantee is already sufficient, as recent terrorist incidents have shown the need for increased vigilance. It is clear that we must raise our alert level and be prepared at all times.

“The solution must be a long-term process, requiring a plan to ensure permanent security. In this regard, China’s Global Security Initiative provides us a path to consider and research common solutions,” Zafar said.

Zhang said the GSI has contributed Chinese wisdom to making up for the deficit of peace in the world. China has provided solutions for countries around the world to address international security challenges and achieve common development and progress, Zhang noted.

In order to promote the international community’s efforts to eliminate conflicts through negotiations and resolve disputes through consultation, China has demonstrated its responsibility and commitment as a major country, Zhang said.

China is willing to work hand in hand with other Asian countries to coordinate the management of regional security affairs, combat terrorism and transnational crimes in a reasonable manner, strengthen security cooperation in areas such as nuclear facilities, cyberspace, outer space, public health, food and energy, Chen said in his speech.

As for how to further carry forward the GSI into practice, Zafar said he hoped that the SCO, an organization that continues to expand, will play a larger role in addressing security threats and challenges in order to advance the GSI. The SCO not only organizes joint drills in combating security risks, but also pays great attention to nurturing talents in this field, impacting both regional security as well as a broader global sphere.

Gilles Carbonnier, vice president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told the Global Times during the Boao Forum that he highly recognizes China’s GSI and Global Development Initiative, as they are also focused on restoring livelihoods in fragile situations and preventing violations of international humanitarian law.