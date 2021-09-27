China’s first batch of aid to Afghanistan will depart soon: Wang Yu

BEIJING, Sep 27 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu on Monday announced that China’s first batch of aid to Afghanistan will be departed soon before the winter.

In a meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, he said that China pays close attention to the needs of the Afghans and decided to offer the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.



After the first batch of aid, follow-up materials and food will also arrive one after another, Global Times reported.



Muttaqi thanked China’s aid and said it has come at the right time, noting that the two countries have always been friendly and helped each other, and that the Afghan government will make sure the aid is delivered to the people who need it the most.



Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister said Afghanistan will continue to develop good neighborly and friendly relations with China.



He also said that the country will need more humanitarian aid from the international community especially from its neighboring countries.