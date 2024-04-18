China to fully support Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Thursday reaffirmed that China would fully support Pakistan’s efforts to root out terrorism.

They would ensure security of the people and interests of the two brotherly countries and for that would work shoulder to shoulder with each other, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said in an interview with a private news channel.

He said attempts were collaboration with Pakistan would thwart attempts being made to sabotage the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He said that the strategic importance of China-Pakistan ties had further increased in the evolving global dynamics.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ambassador Jiang underscored his country’s commitment to advancing its upgraded version.

With over $25 billion in direct investments and substantial infrastructure development, CPEC had not only created thousands of jobs but also facilitated significant advancements in power generation and transportation infrastructure, he added.

Recognizing the intertwined security interests of Pakistan and China, Ambassador Jiang emphasized the importance of mutual exchange of thoughts and expertise.

He emphasized the shared destiny of both nations, envisioning a broader societal impact through their collaboration.

As regards the terrorist attack on Chinese nationals (working on the Dasu Dam), Ambassador Jiang praised the government for its swift response and the people of Pakistan for their solidarity and condolences.