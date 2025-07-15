China stabilizing factor in regional security dynamics: CJCSC

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 15 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M) while extending profound felicitations to the people of China, its military leadership and all ranks of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday highlighted China as a stabilizing factor in the regional security dynamics.

In his address at commemoration ceremony of 98th founding day of People’s Liberation Army of People’s Republic of China as a Chief Guest, the CJCSC commended PLA’s pivotal role under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping for China’s remarkable development and rapid modernisation, which has transformed People’s Republic of China into a key pillar of peace, stability and prosperity.

The CJCSC highlighted the enduring and time-tested “Iron-clad brotherhood” between Pakistan and China, with shared resolve to broaden and deepen this unique relationship across all domains, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan and advancing collaboration on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, strengthening defence ties and promoting regional harmony and development.

The ceremony drew a distinguished gathering of civilian and military officials, media representatives, business leaders and members of civil society, reflecting the broad-based support for this partnership, the press release said.