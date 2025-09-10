China, Pakistan to strengthen cooperation under SCO: Chinese Ambassador

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong stated on Tuesday that China and Pakistan will continue to enhance cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and jointly work towards global peace, stability, and development under the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.

He was addressing a media briefing on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China, the outcomes of the SCO Tianjin Summit, the Global Governance Initiative, and the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Ambassador Jiang said the SCO Tianjin Summit, hosted by China, brought the “China Year” of the organization to a grand conclusion and was a gathering of unity, friendship, and practical outcomes.

He said that more than 20 heads of state and government, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and 10 leaders of international organizations attended the summit, expanding the SCO membership to 27.

President Xi Jinping attended nearly 20 bilateral and multilateral events, building consensus and advancing cooperation, which has pushed the SCO into a new stage of high-quality development.

Jiang noted that the summit achieved wide-ranging outcomes, including the formulation of a 10-year development strategy, upholding the outcomes of World War II, supporting the multilateral trading system, establishing four security centers, deciding to set up an SCO development bank, launching six cooperation platforms, and preparing six action plans for high-quality development.

He highlighted China’s contributions, stating that President Xi Jinping announced 100 “small and beautiful” livelihood projects in member states, 2 billion yuan in aid this year, 10 billion yuan in loans through the SCO Interbank Consortium in the next three years, and 10,000 training opportunities in the next five years.

“These practical measures fully demonstrate China’s responsibility and commitment to promoting global development, exchange among civilizations, and human progress,” Jiang said.

The ambassador praised Pakistan’s active role at the summit. He said President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to regional cooperation and integration.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the SCO as the platform that best reflects Pakistan’s firm commitment to regional cooperation and integration and said that Pakistan will always stand side by side with China in the pursuit of peace, progress and prosperity,” Jiang said.

Speaking about the Global Governance Initiative, Jiang said it is another important public good proposed by China following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.

He said it injects strong momentum into building a more just and reasonable global governance system and demonstrates the broad vision and responsibility of President Xi Jinping.

The ambassador explained that the initiative is based on five principles: sovereign equality as the prerequisite, international rule of law as the guarantee, multilateralism as the path, a people-centered approach as the orientation, and an action-oriented approach as the principle.

He added that Pakistan has expressed full support for the initiative. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately stated that the Global Governance Initiative is of great significance to world peace, development, and stability, and is a historic step toward stronger multilateralism. Pakistan fully supports it and will actively implement it,” Jiang said.

The envoy also referred to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He said the commemoration was meant to remember history, honor heroes, cherish peace, and create a better future.

Ambassador Jiang said that history must not be forgotten, as more than 35 million Chinese people sacrificed their lives during the war, making a major contribution to safeguarding human civilization and world peace.

He stressed that remembering history is not to perpetuate hatred but to uphold peace. “The law of the jungle and the winner-takes-all approach are not the way for humanity. Hegemony cannot bring peace,” he said.

He said that just as countries once united against fascism 80 years ago, today nations must come together to resist hegemonic practices and work for a brighter future for humanity.

The ambassador underlined that China’s modernization is rooted in peaceful development, and the country will remain a force for peace, stability, and progress.

“Both China and Pakistan suffered from the aggression, and both look forward to world peace and the happiness of the people. We stand ready to work with Pakistan to uphold international fairness and justice and promote the cause of peace and progress for humanity,” he said.