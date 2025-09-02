China-Pakistan partnership a model for peace, cooperation: Shi Yuanqiang

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP): Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, Shi Yuanqiang, on Tuesday said that the China-Pakistan partnership serves as a model for peace and cooperation among nations.

Addressing the “China-Pakistan Children’s Painting Competition on Peace,” held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Shi stressed that history had shown aggression, and fascism can never defeat the will of peace-loving nations.

“Peace is humanity’s most precious asset. The China-Pakistan partnership demonstrates that mutual trust, respect, and shared sacrifices can build lasting stability and friendship,” he said.

He said China and Pakistan had always stood by each other in difficult times and continue to work together in advancing regional peace, stability, and development. Initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added, not only strengthen economic bonds but also lay the foundation for peace through shared prosperity.

He said cultural and educational exchanges, such as children’s art competitions, play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding and nurturing a culture of peace from a young age.

“These paintings reflect the purest desire of our children for harmony, friendship, and a future without war. Their vision should inspire us to redouble efforts to protect peace,” he remarked.

He reaffirmed that China would continue to join hands with Pakistan to safeguard peace, promote development, and uphold the principles of fairness and justice in international relations.

Shi said that the historic victory was not only a triumph for the Chinese nation but also for the global struggle against fascism and aggression.

“The memory of this victory teaches us that peace is the most precious value for humankind. Upholding justice, opposing aggression, and working together for development are the duties of every generation,” he said.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment by both nations to strengthen cultural ties and promote global peace through the spirit of their “ironclad friendship.”

The event was hosted by the China Cultural Center in Pakistan and organized by the Pakistan Chinese Education Association. The event is co-sponsored by the China-Pakistan Education Institute and University of the Punjab.