ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): After Pakistan approved Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19, China on Thursday assured that they would work to ensure provision of over a million doses to the country for emergency use.

The matter was discussed in a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that third phase of clinical trials of Chinese vaccine were progressing well in Pakistan and hoped that it would be made available early in the country.

He emphasized that China had made remarkable achievement in developing COVID-19 vaccines.

He maintained that the government had approved Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan and expressed hope for its early availability from China.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured that China would work to provide over one million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan for emergency use.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on COVID-19, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest. The call lasted for an hour.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that both Pakistan and China were making strenuous efforts to contain and combat the COVID-19 and, in that regard, had established various mechanisms which were playing a useful role in controlling the pandemic, resuming economic growth and restoring supply chains across the region.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan was committed to ‘One-China’ policy and firmly supported China on issues of its core interest including Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and South China Sea.

The foreign minister underscored that the deep-rooted relationship between China and Pakistan was aimed at promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about India’s aggressive posture in the region and how New Delhi’s bellicose and irresponsible policies were imperiling regional peace and stability.

He also emphasized that Pakistan and China must continue to closely coordinate efforts to advance the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a transformational project, and BRI and CPEC would become the hub of trade and economic activity, sustainable development and greater people-to-people exchanges.

He underlined that Pakistan and China were taking relevant measures for timely completion of CPEC projects and underscored that the 10th JCC meeting, to be held shortly, would play an instrumental role in this regard.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed satisfaction over Pakistan and China’s cooperation on regional and international issues and reaffirmed the vitality of the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership which remained unaffected by the vicissitudes of the regional and international developments and continued to move from strength to strength.

He expressed hope that the next year would witness further deepening of Pakistan-China time-tested relationship.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to maintain strategic communication and consultation, at all levels, to promote mutual goals of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

With a view to maintaining momentum of high-level exchanges, Foreign Minister Wang Yi extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit China at his earliest convenience which the latter accepted.