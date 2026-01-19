China appoints Gulmina as first Chairperson of CGPTC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The Government of China has appointed Ms Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson of Pakistan’s National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), as the first Chairperson of the China Global Professional and Technical Certification Center (CGPTC), marking a significant milestone for Pakistan as it assumes leadership of this newly established international body.

According to details, the Government of China has formally established the China Global Professional and Technical Certification Center as a multilateral platform, with China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Malaysia joining as founding members.

In the next phase, countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are also planned to be included in the platform, said a press release on Monday.

The establishment of CGPTC aims to promote mutual recognition of professional and technical skills and qualifications among participating countries, harmonize certification standards, and facilitate cross-border mobility of skilled human resources.

The Center is being viewed as a major step toward building a shared skills ecosystem across Asia and the Middle East. Through this initiative, member countries will work together to develop mutually recognized educational and professional qualification frameworks, enhance skills portability, and expand employment opportunities.

CGPTC is expected to strengthen confidence among employers, educational institutions, and regulators, while also providing students and professionals with improved access to regional and international labor markets.

A key objective of the Center is the formal recognition of skills acquired by students and professionals in member countries, helping to reduce barriers to employment, training, and career progression, and effectively meet the evolving workforce needs of the region.

In the coming phases, the China Global Professional and Technical Certification Center plans to further expand its membership and partnerships, and will collaborate closely with governments, certification bodies, training organizations, and industry stakeholders to establish a reliable, integrated, and effective professional certification system.