China announces scholarships for Pakistani students

LAHORE, Nov 17 (APP):The Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC) has offered Pakistani students and scholars to study and research in Chinese universities under the policy of the government of the People’s Republic of China.

The scholarships have been offered to enhance Pakistan-China educational cooperation.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan is the designated agency for these scholarships in the academic year 2024-25 on behalf of the government, HEC’s local chapter told APP on Friday.

Applications are invited for scholarships to pursue higher education in the People’s Republic of China.

In this regard, the last date for submission of online application under HEC Portal www.scholarship.hec.gov.pk under Study Abroad Opportunities is Thursday, December, 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, under the Chinese Government Scholarship Programme 2024-25, applications will only be considered from candidates who already have a valid HAT or USAT score card, obtained after January 1, 2022.

Candidates can click Campuschina.org or https://www.csc.edu.cn/laihua to submit an online application to the China Scholarship Council portal under Category A (Agency No. 5861), the Punjab HEC told APP.