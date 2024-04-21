Children enjoy swings at old Civil Line

Children enjoy swings at old Civil Line
APP23-210424 SARGODHA: April 21 - Children enjoy swings at old Civil Line. APP/HSD/FHA
Children enjoy swings at old Civil Line
APP23-210424
SARGODHA: April 21 –
Children enjoy swings at old Civil Line
APP24-210424
SARGODHA: April 21 – Children enjoy playing game near railway track at old Civil Line. APP/HSD/FHA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services