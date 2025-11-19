Child rights key to national progress: Azam Tarar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said we are reminded that the well-being and rights of every child are fundamental to the progress of our nation.

In a message, on World Children’s Day, he said ensuring children protection, amplifying their voices and providing equal opportunities is a responsibility that reflects our commitment to building a just and inclusive Pakistan.

He said this year’s theme, “My day, my rights,” highlights the need to include children in decisions that affect their lives.

While Pakistan continues to strengthen its legal and institutional frameworks for child protection, meaningful progress requires the active involvement of families, communities, civil society, and all stakeholders, he added.

Together, he said let us create a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment where every child can grow, learn, and thrive with dignity.