Child rights Caucus demands PIMS fire probe

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) of the National Assembly has condemned the deaths of newborn infants in a fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad and demanded a transparent, impartial and comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the tragedy, examine safety and emergency arrangements, fix responsibility and ensure justice for the bereaved families.

The caucus expressed profound grief over the loss of the newborns and called for a thorough examination of the circumstances leading to the fire, including the safety measures in place, emergency response and the role of all relevant officials and authorities.

It stressed that any negligence, lapse or failure contributing to the tragedy must be identified and those found responsible or complicit should be held accountable under the law.

Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, Dr Nikhat Shakeel, MNA, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with parents who suffered the devastating loss of their newborn children.

The caucus underscored that protecting children, particularly newborns and other vulnerable children under institutional care, is a fundamental responsibility of state institutions.

It called for strict enforcement of safety standards, stronger emergency preparedness and robust institutional accountability to prevent similar tragedies.

The PCCR reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding children’s rights, safety and welfare and supporting legislative, institutional and policy measures to ensure effective protection of vulnerable children.