Chief of Naval Staff calls on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday, and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President.

The Naval Chief briefed the president about the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of the country.

He highlighted that the Pakistan Navy had the capability to defend the national sea frontiers.

The president commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Navy in protecting the maritime interests of the country.

