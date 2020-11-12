Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth - File Photo
iSLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Thursday breathed his last after falling victim to the deadly Covid-19 virus, a spokesperson of the Court said.

The spokesperson of the Peshawar High Court said the Chief Justice was diagnosed with coronavirus and was under treatment at a hospital in Islamabad.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp spike in the Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, with the number of fresh cases rising above 1800 a day and the death toll going up to 34.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message said he was saddned to learn of the demise of the Chief Justice. “May his soul rest in peace. Ameen. My condolences go to his family.”

President Dr Arif Alvi also condoled the sad demise of Justice Waqar, and prayed to Almighty Allah to give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Similar messages of condolences poured in from all segments of the society.


 

Aftab Ahmed Sherpao in a message said “in his we have lost a brave and honest person who was well respected by the lawyers fraternity.”

