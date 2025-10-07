Chief Commissioner FBR visits IESCO’s Head Office, commends its outstanding tax contribution

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Chief Commissioner, FBR Large Taxpayers Office, Zafar Iqbal, on Tuesday visited the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) head office and praised IESCO’s vital role in supporting the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax collection efforts through timely electricity bill recoveries.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, Zafar Iqbal, accompanied by senior FBR officers, held a meeting with IESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Ch. Khalid Mahmood and the head of the Finance Directorate.

Zafar Iqbal highlighted IESCO’s remarkable performance in ensuring efficient bill recoveries from both private and government consumers, describing it as a key contributor to the achievement of national revenue targets.

He expressed confidence that IESCO’s management would continue its outstanding performance in the future, contributing to Pakistan’s economic stability and prosperity.

IESCO CEO Engineer Ch. Khalid Mahmood said that IESCO always prioritized the country’s interests and timely bills collection is among key performers indicators of company and our recovery teams always shows good results.

The visiting FBR team also appreciated the efforts of IESCO Deputy General Manager Raees Haider and his team for their exceptional performance.

In recognition of IESCO’s exemplary contribution, Chief Commissioner FBR Zafar Iqbal presented a Certificate of Performance to CEO Engineer Ch. Khalid Mahmood on behalf of the Chairman FBR, acknowledging the company’s outstanding role in national revenue generation.