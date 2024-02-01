Chicken, eggs prices reach at Rs 460 per kg, Rs 415 per dozen

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): The price of poultry chicken reached Rs 460 per kg and the price of poultry eggs reached Rs 415 per dozen in the open market in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The meat of the poultry chicken has reached Rs 800 to 810 per kg in the open market, according to the survey conducted by APP here on Thursday.

The price of poultry chickens and eggs has been going above Rs 415 to 420per kg and dozen for the past few months, which is getting away from the purchasing power of consumers day by day.

The prices of poultry items have increased by 20 percent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the last one month, which has created huge volatility in the market.

According to the market survey, during the last three in the twin cities, a 25 per cent increase was witnessed in the price of poultry chicken, while as same as 35 per cent increase in the price of poultry eggs in the same period.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, former Chairman of the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), Dr Sajjad Arshad said that the increase in the current prices of poultry was due to demand and supply issues.

He said that the increase in poultry business inputs and cost of doing business was seen across the country due to which the market was in crisis.

He said that many people related to the chicken business in the country were affected by the current crisis and especially small businesses and poultry farms were closed, adding the poultry business in the four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is suffering from the current economic crisis.

Sajjad said that the country’s economic conditions are also an important issue and the poultry feed ingredients imported from foreign countries are very expensive, in which soybean is important.

He said that many soybean ships have stopped at Karachi port, which has an inevitable impact on poultry prices.

Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has also called for a further increase in the prices of chicken and there was an increase observed in the prices of poultry items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, poultry feed industrialist and Ex. President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Poultry industrialist, Dr. Sarosh said that soybean is included in the basic ingredients of poultry feed.