ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Head of Chhipa Welfare Organization (CWO) Muhammad Ramazan Chhipa on Saturday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

During meeting, they discussed Chhipa welfare initiatives for the people of Karachi, said a press release issued here.

In his remarks, the minister appreciated Chhipa welfare initiatives and also assured his maximum support and cooperation.

Muhammad Ramazan Chhipa has also extended an invitation to the Federal Minister to visit Chhipa offices.

The minister has accepted the invitation and assured to visit soon.