Chery Master Pakistan to launch 400km-range Chery Q EV at PAPS 2026

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Chery Master Pakistan is set to expand its new-energy vehicle portfolio with the launch of the all-electric Chery Q at the Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2026 on September 18, as electric vehicles continue to gain ground in the country’s automobile market.

The company will announce the vehicle’s price and open bookings at the auto show, positioning the Chery Q as an urban-focused electric vehicle aimed at consumers looking for a practical additional car for everyday commuting.

The launch comes amid rapid growth in Pakistan’s new-energy vehicle market. According to figures shared by the company, the NEV segment grew by 392% during FY2025-26 and now accounts for around 15% of the overall automobile market.

Chery Q is powered by a 42.7 kWh battery offering a claimed driving range of up to 400 kilometres under the NEDC cycle and an efficiency of up to 9.4 kilometres per unit. The vehicle measures 4,195 mm in length with a 2,700 mm wheelbase, combining an urban-friendly footprint with relatively spacious interiors.

Its technology package includes Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with 21 assistance features, Automatic Parking Assist, a 15.6-inch 2.5K display, mobile connectivity and Vehicle-to-Load functionality.

The company is also seeking to tap into Pakistan’s rapidly expanding rooftop solar market by positioning electric mobility as a way for households to put surplus solar generation to more productive use.

According to estimates shared by Chery Master Pakistan, a conventional petrol vehicle driven around 20,000 kilometres annually could consume approximately Rs488,000 worth of fuel. In a real-world usage calculation based on an efficiency of around 7.2 kilometres per unit, the annual energy cost of operating the Chery Q could fall to approximately Rs30,000 for households able to utilise surplus solar power for charging.

The economics could become increasingly relevant as rooftop solar penetration rises across Pakistan. The country imported around 17 GW of solar PV capacity during 2024, creating a growing base of households capable of using self-generated electricity for mobility instead of exporting surplus power to the grid.

The Chery Q launch will further broaden Chery Master Pakistan’s presence in the new-energy vehicle segment and add an all-electric urban mobility offering to its expanding portfolio.

Globally, Chery operates in more than 130 countries and has over 20 million customers. In Pakistan, the company operates in partnership with Master Group, which has more than six decades of industrial experience and has established 15 3S dealerships in less than 10 months.

Pricing, booking details and the complete commercial proposition for Chery Q will be announced at Pakistan Auto Show 2026 on September 18.