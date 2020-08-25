Govt not to back down from holding corrupt opposition leaders accountable, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back down from holding the opposition leaders accountable for their alleged corrupt practices.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad said the prime minister had already categorically said that the accountability of the corrupts would not be stopped in the country.

He said that the opposition has been only demanding an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like deal which will not be given at any cost.

Fawad said it was clear that the opposition parties do not have any welfare agenda, adding that they are spreading anarchy and hatching conspiracies to divide the nation. “Our country demands unity among all of us as undemocratic conduct was only damaging the country”, he said.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan was totally different from the PPP and PML-N leadership, having no personal interests.

He further asked the opposition not to do politics over the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stood by the supremacy of law for the strengthening of the judiciary.