Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan, Shafiev Saidjon called on Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari here on Friday.

Areas of mutual interest and cooperation between the two countries came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release.

The minister stressed the early completion of CASA-1000 transmission line and suggested to initiate proposal of reverse energy with all the members countries so that surplus supply during the winter season could be exported to the member countries, it was further said.