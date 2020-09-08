Change of IG Punjab will change police culture: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said that the changes in Punjab police administration were aimed to bring real change in thana and police culture of the province.

He said that exercising the discretion powers by the government to change the Punjab police chief was in the backdrop of its non-satisfaction with the performance of IG Punjab in introducing the government’s agenda of making police department people friendly.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill said that the former IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir was given full control by the government to exercise his powers fearlessly in accordance with the law, but he could not deliver.

He said that the government was following the policy of change against self-centered policies of favoritism by the previous governments and the change in top police administration of Punjab was made in the broader prospective of the people welfare.

The SAPM also said, the matter should be viewed from the prospective of the government policy rather than individual’s interest and working with discipline is the main code of conduct for the personals of all uniformed forces.