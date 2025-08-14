Thursday, August 14, 2025
Change of Guard Ceremony held at Mazar e Quaid on Independence Day

Mazar-e-Quaid
15
KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP):An impressive Change of Guard Ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Thursday (August 14) to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
Smartly turned-out cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the duties of ceremonial guards at the mausoleum. This tradition is observed every year on August 14.
The Pakistan Navy’s ceremonial guard comprised two contingents – one of sailors and the other of cadets from the Pakistan Naval Academy. The sailors’ platoon was led by Lieutenant Ali Hassan, while the cadets’ platoon was commanded by Chief Cadet Captain Muhammad Zain.
Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Tassawar Iqbal was the chief guest at the event, while the parade commander duties were performed by Lieutenant Commander Samiullah.
The Pakistan Navy guards presented a national salute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, after which the chief guest inspected the newly deployed guards. Commodore Tassawar Iqbal then laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum, offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitors’ book.
