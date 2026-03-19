Chand Raat to Eid: Full security, traffic plan rolled out in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): The capital administration on Thursday finalised comprehensive security and traffic arrangements for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr, aimed at ensuring public safety and smooth movement across the city.

The decisions were taken during a high-level meeting held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters, chaired by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, and senior officials of the district administration and Islamabad police.

Officials briefed the meeting that security had been tightened at all entry and exit points of the city, with additional deployment at checkposts and sensitive locations.

A comprehensive plan has also been devised for Eid congregations at Eidgahs, central mosques and imambargahs.

To facilitate citizens during the holidays, Shakarparian National Park, Lake View Park and Daman-i-Koh have been designated as family parks from March 20 to 23, while Fatima Jinnah (F-9) Park will remain open to the general public on Eid days.

A special traffic management plan has been prepared, particularly for large gatherings at Faisal Mosque.

The chief commissioner directed authorities to ensure close coordination with the Rawalpindi administration to manage traffic flow from Murree during the Eid holidays.

The meeting also decided to implement special security and traffic arrangements in major commercial centres and markets on Chand Raat, when a large number of citizens visit shopping areas.

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that ensuring security remained the top priority, adding that police patrolling would be enhanced in parks and public places and additional personnel would be deployed.

He also announced that a flag march would be conducted to maintain law and order, while the Safe City central control room would remain fully operational during Eid.

Special facilitation camps for security, traffic and public services will be set up at key locations in the city.

The CDA chairman directed authorities to ensure cleanliness and sanitation in markets, parks and graveyards, alongside security arrangements.

He also ordered inspection of amusement facilities in public parks and directed that fitness certificates be obtained for swings installed there.

Strict action will be taken against transporters found overcharging passengers during Eid, the meeting was told.

Authorities also decided to launch operations against illegal activities such as one-wheeling and drifting to prevent accidents and maintain order.

Randhawa emphasised that all relevant institutions must work in coordination to ensure that citizens celebrate Eid peacefully without inconvenience.