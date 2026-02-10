Challan to be produced on next hearing in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday informed the Banking Court that the case challan in foreign funding case against PTI founder and others have been completed.

Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar of the Banking Court heard the foreign funding case.

Special Prosecutor Wasiq Malik appeared in the court and took the position that the challan will be submitted to the court in a day or two. He has to appear in the direction cases in Karachi, after which the case could be scheduled for hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing until February 20, on the request of the prosecution.