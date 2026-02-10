Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomeNationalChallan to be produced on next hearing in foreign funding case
National

Challan to be produced on next hearing in foreign funding case

45
ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday informed the Banking Court that the case challan in foreign funding case against PTI founder and others have been completed.
Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar of the Banking Court heard the foreign funding case.
Special Prosecutor Wasiq Malik appeared in the court and took the position that the challan will be submitted to the court in a day or two. He has to appear in the direction cases in Karachi, after which the case could be scheduled for hearing.
The court adjourned the hearing until February 20, on the request of the prosecution.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan