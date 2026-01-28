Chairperson PAL expresses grief over sad demise of renowned poet Aitbar Sajid

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Professor Dr. Najeeba Arif, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned poet, essayist, short story writer, and travelogue author Aitbar Sajid.

In her condolence message, Professor Dr. Najeeba Arif prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. She also prayed for patience and strength for them in this time of loss, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Aitbar Sajid first gained recognition through his poetry and later established himself as a versatile and multidimensional writer. While he rose to prominence as a poet, he further distinguished himself through essays, travelogues, and short stories, earning wide acclaim as a distinctive literary voice.

His poetry is marked by profound emotional depth and a strong awareness of contemporary realities, while his prose reflects intellectual insight and stylistic elegance. His literary contributions occupy a unique and respected place in Urdu literature.

Among his notable works are Mujhe Koi Shaam Udhaar Do, Imtizaj, Mera Dard Kaise Ghazal Hua, Janam, Mohabbat Ho To Aisi Ho, Itne Tanha Kyun Phirte Ho, Hum Bhi Kisi Ka Khwab Thay, Mohabbat Phool Jaisi Hai, Aamad, Dastak Band Kawaron Par, Bharat Mein Chand Roz, Rait Mein Gulab, Emergency Ward, and Bhonchal, among several others. These works reflect the breadth of his creative journey and enduring intellectual vision.