Chairperson Limak Holdings calls on PM Shehbaz, discusses investment opportunities in Pakistan

ANKARA, Jun 3 (APP):Chairperson Turkish firm Limak Holdings Ebru Ozdemir called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday to explore the prospects of investments in Pakistan’s diverse areas including energy, infrastructure, tourism and construction.

During the meeting it was informed that Ozdemeir will visit Pakistan with a delegation soon to directly interact with the relevant stakeholders and finalise the joint ventures to contribute to expanding trade and investment between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Ebru Ozdmeir also shared the details of the unique and inspiring project Global Engineer Girls, an international philanthropic initiative to inspire the next generation of female engineers and provide girls and women with education, mentorship and career opportunities.

She said that the initiative, in Pakistan, would educate and enable girls and women to gain experience and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid were present in the meeting.