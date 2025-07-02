Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid strongly condemns Bajaur bomb blast

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Bajaur district, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.

In a statement, Senator Rubina Khalid said, “I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Bajaur. It is heartbreaking to learn about the martyrdom of Assistant Commissioner Nawagai, Tehsildar, and other officials in this heinous act.”

She asserted that terrorists are the enemies of peace and stability and are determined to tarnish Pakistan’s image. “These elements do not want to see Pakistan prosper. But the people of Pakistan have always raised their voices against terrorism,” she added.

Senator Rubina Khalid paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army, stating that the armed forces have always bravely confronted terrorism and safeguarded the nation with unmatched courage.

“I stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief and pray for their strength and patience. The sacrifices of our martyrs will always be remembered,” she emphasized.

Senator Rubina Khalid also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and extended heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families.